Fitness Influencer Emily Skye Urges Other Pregnant Women to Be Okay with Skipping Workouts

Emily Skye may be a fitness influencer, but six months into her pregnancy, she has no problem with skipping workouts.
The Australian trainer shared a selfie of her growing baby bump on Monday, and urged her pregnant followers not to worry about ditching the gym.
“I have barely exercised these past few weeks, I was traveling and also wasn’t feeling good so I listened to my body and rested,” Skye, 32, wrote on Instagram. “Listening to your Doc/Ob/Midwife is important but sometimes things they’ve cleared you to do don’t feel right. That’s why I believe being in tune with your body is the most important thing.”
See @recdedmond nobody can even tell that you're naked here! Haha! 😂🙊 . Dec was saying after I'd been in LA for 1 day that he missed me so much and it was really hard for him. Awww! 😍 After almost 8 years of being together our love still grows for each other every day.. and even more now that our little person is brewing away! . Dec said the 2 loves of his life are in his arms here. ☺️💜👶🏼 . I honestly couldn't ask for anything more right now (well maybe for my reflux, back & sciatica pain & nausea to go! 😝) . Alright my lovey dovey post is done! 😝 Happy weekend everyone! 😃😘 . . #26weekspregnant tomorrow! 😱🤰🏼
Skye says it isn’t worth it to compare yourself to other women.
“I just want you ladies to know that you shouldn’t feel bad or guilty if you can’t exercise while pregnant,” she says. “We’re all different and our priority right now is of course the health of our baby/babies. If it means you’re only allowed and able to stay in bed then so be it. Don’t compare yourself to other ladies and what they’re doing.”
Skye just returned from a busy trip to Los Angeles — her last overseas trip before she gives birth — and admits that she had to remember to take care of her body.
“I had press and meetings but had to postpone a couple of things because I wasn’t well enough. I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed in myself for not pushing through as I usually would but I quickly stopped that way of thinking. I’m pregnant and exhausted and I need to cut myself some slack,” she says.
I'm in struggle town today. I'm feeling unwell and very tired. I had press and meetings but had to postpone a couple of things because I wasn't well enough. I couldn't help but feel a little disappointed in myself for not pushing through as I usually would but I quickly stopped that way of thinking. I'm pregnant and exhausted and I need to cut myself some slack. All we can ever do is the best we can so that's what I did and I'm not going to beat myself up because I couldn't finish my day. – If you're ever feeling disappointed in yourself just remind yourself that you're human and can't always do everything or get everything right! I'm sure I'll have many more days feeling like this when I become a parent!! . Anyway…I took these pics of me a little "done up" as not much of that happens lately haha and I was pretty happy with my makeup effort! 😝 Gotta get a pic or it didn't happen right?! Now I'm off to wash it all off and get into my pj's. Early night for me so I'm fresh for my big shoot tomorrow! 😃😘 . 🤰🏼 #25weekspregnant #imadeaneffort #notintrackies
“If you’re ever feeling disappointed in yourself just remind yourself that you’re human and can’t always do everything or get everything right!”