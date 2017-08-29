Fitbit now has a serious smartwatch, and PEOPLE’s got all the details.

Unlike the Fitbit Blaze and Fitbit Surge, the company’s other fitness-focused watches, the long-awaited Fitbit Ionic is their first product to support third-party apps — putting it on the playing field with products like the Apple Watch and Garmin Forerunner.

At $299.95, the Ionic is the most expensive Fitbit device yet, priced squarely between the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2. It comes in three color combinations (charcoal/smoke grey, slate blue/burnt orange, and blue grey/silver grey ), with a handful of strap combinations available as well.

Designers put a lot of time into making the new larger face lightweight yet sweat-proof, and it claims a 4+ day battery life.

Here’s a quick rundown of its coolest features:

1. Health and fitness are still the primary focus, with better health tracking features.

The Ionic gives Fitbit users the health-oriented technology they’ve come to expect. Things have just been pumped up a bit, with a large color touchscreen, improved heart rate tracking that provides (among other things) better accuracy during cycling, intervals and running.

There’s also a new SpO2 sensor, which makes it possible for users to get deeper health insights like tracking of sleep apnea.

RELATED VIDEO: 4 Fitness Gadgets That Make Working Out Fun!

2. Music streaming, weather and … coffee.

But it’s not just about workouts anymore. Users can on-board music — 2.5 GB of storage — or access Pandora. However, you have to have a paid Pandora account to use that feature. You can also connect your credit cards so you can leave your wallet at home and still go for a post-workout snack. There’s also a weather app and a Starbucks app.

3. They’re diving into swim.

With water resistance up to 50 meters, users can now track water workouts. The Ionic provides lap counting — showing swimmers real-time laps, exercise duration and calories burned for swims.

4. Access a personal trainer.

The Ionic has personal coaching capability called Fitbit Coach, which allows you to access on-device workouts and programs tailored to your goals. Audio coaching sessions (coming in 2018) will provide motivation and tips about increasing endurance and speed while keeping form, while guided health programs are coming this winter.

5. It comes with some super-cool accessories.

Fitbit knows that any good gadget comes with some fun friends. With the launch of Ionic, they’re also launching Fitbit Flyer — a sweat-proof, premium-sound wireless headphone set built for fitness. There’s several ways to customize the ear buds so they don’t fall out, even during tough workouts.

Also coming this fall is the Fitbit Aria 2, a new version of the Wi-Fi smart scale that helps users track body composition. The scale connects with Fitbit watches and bands, giving you even more data to aid you in reaching your weight, nutrition, health and fitness goals.

The Iconic, the Fitbit Flyer, and the Fitbit Aria 2 are all available for pre-sale today at Fitbit.com.