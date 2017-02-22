Fit Mom Tammy Hembrow Shares a Photo of Her Loose Belly Skin Post-Baby

Australian fitness trainer and mom-of-two Tammy Hembrow bounced back to having a flat tummy just weeks after giving birth to her second child, but she recently shared a photo that shows that her stomach isn’t perfect — and she’s totally fine with that.

On Saturday, Hembrow posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows her holding her baby while wearing a crop top and gray leggings. In the photo, her daughter’s foot is pressing into her stomach, making her loose skin visible.

“Proud of my mama bod and my loose skin,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#6monthspostpartum.”

Proud of my mama bod & my loose skin 🤘🏽💪🏽 – Wearing @gymshark #gymshark #6monthspostpartum A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Tammy 🦄 (@tammyhembrow) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Hembrow credits her toned post-baby body to staying healthy throughout her pregnancy.

“What helped me bounce back is definitely how I ate and trained as I was pregnant,” she said in a video on her YouTube channel last October. “I ate very clean, I had a lot of veggies, a lot of protein, and I tried to only limit my treats to the weekends, so during the weekdays I was eating clean all the time.”

“What kept me going is how I wanted to look after the baby,” she continued. “I knew I wanted to get fit again after the baby, and be in the best shape I could be, so I wanted to make it easier for myself by staying active while I was pregnant.”