Fit Mom Tammy Hembrow Shares a Photo of Her Loose Belly Skin Post-Baby

Australian fitness trainer and mom-of-two Tammy Hembrow bounced back to having a flat tummy just weeks after giving birth to her second child, but she recently shared a photo that shows that her stomach isn’t perfect — and she’s totally fine with that.
On Saturday, Hembrow posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows her holding her baby while wearing a crop top and gray leggings. In the photo, her daughter’s foot is pressing into her stomach, making her loose skin visible.
“Proud of my mama bod and my loose skin,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#6monthspostpartum.”
Hembrow credits her toned post-baby body to staying healthy throughout her pregnancy.
Taken less than two months apart. It's truly incredible what the human body can do. It's so important to love yourself and your body at EVERY stage in your life. Every body is different, and you should never compare yourself to others. But if you give your body the love, exercise, and nutrition it deserves, you will reap the rewards. – Check out my meal plan on www.tammyhembrow.org if you want to see what my diet is like 🍏🍎🍐🍌🍉🍒🍇
“What helped me bounce back is definitely how I ate and trained as I was pregnant,” she said in a video on her YouTube channel last October. “I ate very clean, I had a lot of veggies, a lot of protein, and I tried to only limit my treats to the weekends, so during the weekdays I was eating clean all the time.”
RELATED VIDEO: Peta Murgatroyd Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body
“What kept me going is how I wanted to look after the baby,” she continued. “I knew I wanted to get fit again after the baby, and be in the best shape I could be, so I wanted to make it easier for myself by staying active while I was pregnant.”