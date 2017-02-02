Fit Mom Hannah Polites is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring (And Her Hot Fiancé!)

Wedding bells are on the way for Hannah Polites!

The fit mom and Instagram star announced Wednesday that her longtime boyfriend — and the father of her daughter, Evaliah Grace, 5 months — proposed.

“I said YES!!! Feeling like the luckiest woman alive to have my beautiful family,” Polites, 25, posted on Instagram.

I said YES!!! 💍 Feeling like the luckiest woman alive to have my beautiful family 💕✨ A photo posted by hannahpolites (@hannahpolites) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

The Australian midwife and lifestyle blogger wowed the internet during her pregnancy with her tiny baby bump, and was back in her figure-hugging dresses soon after giving birth.

She also faced plenty of criticism for her slender shape, with people telling her that she was harming her baby.

Can't wait to meet you 🙏🌎💦🐋 A photo posted by hannahpolites (@hannahpolites) on Jul 9, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

“Unfortunately, it’s become common for society to comment on the health of a person simply from their size being different to what they perceive to be normal,” Polites told PEOPLE. “However, I do not take the small amount of negative comments to heart, especially when I know I am making informed decisions when it comes to nutrition and exercise in pregnancy and motherhood.”

She credited her healthy lifestyle for her ability to stay slim throughout her pregnancy.

“I was very physically active before I fell pregnant, so I have luckily been able to continue with most of my training, making modifications as necessary as the pregnancy progresses,” Polites said.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnancy is Different for Everyone

“I still currently participate regularly in strength training, reformer Pilates, swimming and walking and find that this has been my saving grace in combating fatigue, nausea and aches and pains common in pregnancy.”