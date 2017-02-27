Fit Mom Makes Working Out Part of Daughter’s Playtime: ‘You Helped Me Gain This Weight … Help Me Lose It’

Personal trainer Danielle Jones doesn’t let being the mom of a toddler deter her from getting in her workouts — instead, she makes her 2-year-old Honor a part of her fitness routine.

“It became part of our playtime so I didn’t have to feel like I was depriving my child and neglecting her just to work out and worry about myself,” the fit mom told SELF. “I included her in it. It was like, ‘Hey, you helped me gain this weight, so you’re going to help me lose it. We’re in this together.’ ”

The Boston and Atlanta-based athlete started out by using her daughter as a weight, and as Honor’s gotten older she has integrated her more into her workouts.

“It made it a lot easier seeing how much she enjoyed it, because she loved it,” Jones told the site. “When I used her as a weight even when she was two months old, she would laugh.”

While Honor isn’t quite the pro her mom is yet, she’s definitely learning some foundational fitness moves.

“We’ll be doing push-ups and half the time she’s not doing a push-up she’s doing a plank,” Jones said. “But hey, she thinks she’s doing it and one day she will be able to do it. Practice makes perfect.”

Now that Honor is more involved in Jones’ workouts, she even helps keep her accountable.

“Now it’s to the point where she’s like, ‘Mom, we didn’t work out today! Are we going to work out?’ ” Jones said. “It’s something she knows is a part of her life.”