Fit Mom Chontel Duncan Shows Off Her Toned Tummy Just 4.5 Weeks Post-Partum

Chontel Duncan is busy with two young children, but her fitness is still a focus.

The Australian trainer — who gave birth to her second child, son Swayde, on Sept. 20 — shared a series of mirror selfies with her Instagram followers on Sunday, flaunting her toned belly just 4.5 weeks postpartum.

Duncan said that although she’s trying to get back to her exercise routine, she’s currently focusing on her nutrition.

“I have been granted permission from my doctor to do light cardio but between juggling a new home, new born, toddler, running a business and my socials it’s proving to be a tad difficult,” she captioned the post.

The trainer explained that it’s usually raining when she wants to jog outside and she’s avoiding the gym until Swayde has been immunized, so she has a unique mom-focused workout routine.

“For now it’s vacuuming, steam moping, picking up toys, endless trips up and down my stairs, picking up the bebes & making the bed that will be my cardio,” she said.

Swayde joins big brother Jeremiah Thomas, 18 months, and dad Sam, who owns HIIT Australia with Duncan.

Duncan, 28, shared two photos of her body taken one week after giving birth, and one from just before her c-section.

“Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type. Everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no ‘one’ journey or one way, this is my ‘normal,’ ” she wrote on Instagram.

Duncan first wowed people across the globe with her small baby bump during her first pregnancy with son Jeremiah, now 18 months. The HIIT trainer explained that she has a long torso, so she carries differently.

“I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass,” Duncan previously told PEOPLE.