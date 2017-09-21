Chontel Duncan is now a fit mom of two!

The Australian trainer welcomed her second child, son Swayde Noel, on Wednesday morning. He joins big brother Jeremiah Thomas, 18 months, and dad Sam, who owns HIIT Australia with Duncan.

“@sam_hiitaustralia & I are incredibly excited to introduce our beautiful baby boy Swayde Noel Duncan. Weighing 8 lbs. 7.5 oz. (3.8kg.), born Wed 20/09/17 at 8:19 a.m,” Duncan, 28, posted on Instagram.

“Baby is very healthy & I am recovering from my cesarean really well. Jeremiah loves his baby brother Swayde, meeting him yesterday for the very first time before we shared his arrival to our friends & family.”

Much like her first pregnancy, Duncan shared frequent updates as the weeks passed. And once again, she kept up her workouts, with her last session happening just two days before she gave birth to Swayde.

“I’m so grateful for the pregnancy I currently have, the way my body has handled it, the health I and baby have had throughout the journey and the support you all have given me,” Duncan captioned a video of her workout. “Yes I am well aware this isn’t for everyone, but we all have to remember what is normal for me and my body isn’t normal for everybody. Follow your doctors advice and just enjoy your journey for what it is.”

Hopefully Duncan had an easier time with her cesarean this time around — she previously revealed that when she gave birth to Jeremiah doctors had trouble getting him out because of her super ripped abs.

“They struggled to rip Jeremiah from my tummy as my abs locked him in super tight as I began vomiting during the operation,” Duncan explained. “This is why my scar was cut up on my right side because the surgeon had to cut me further an[sic] use forceps to successfully get Jeremiah out.”

From 39 weeks back to 10 weeks…. it's amazing how much the body changes to create life! @sam_hiitaustralia A post shared by SNAP CHAT 👻chontelduncan (@chontelduncan) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

“Perhaps down to a strong core.”

Duncan first made headlines in 2015 with her tiny baby bump during her first pregnancy, which she explained is due to her long torso.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnancy Is Different for Everyone

“I thought it’d be very obvious that we would carry differently,” Duncan told PEOPLE at the time, after comparing her stomach to a friend’s. “I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass.”