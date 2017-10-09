Fit Mom Chontel Duncan Details Her Post-Baby Workout on Instagram

Chontel Duncan is ready to start working out again — and she’ll be tracking her post-baby progress each week.

The Australian trainer gave birth to her second child, son Swayde, on Sept. 20, and after two weeks of focusing on her nutrition, the fit mom is ready to start her own 8-week post-baby workout routine.

“I did this after my first pregnancy, but it was months after the birth,” Duncan wrote of the fitness program, sharing it alongside the Instagram photo above. “I regret not doing it sooner to be honest, because it FORCED me to find a new routine that involved prioritising my new bubba, business life & my own health. For those months that I wasn’t doing the program I felt very uneasy, lost, out of routine, neglectful to my own health, behind in work, unproductive & so ALL OVER the place.”

“What I realized when I was on the program is that I CAN still feel like me, be a mummy & get s—t done all at the same time,” she continued. “This program does more then just change your physical appearance, it changes your life even when your life seems so chaotic, this program will force you to juggle it all like a boss.”

Duncan had previously shared that she was starting her own “8 week transformation program,” explaining that, “for the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training.”

She added that her goals for the next two weeks include incline walking and using a stair master and “find a successful morning routine so I’m not eating super late in the day due to fussing over the two bubs like a headless chicken & feel my old fit self again.”

Then for weeks 4-8 of her transformation program, Duncan plans to “introduce HIIT classes (Strength & Conditioning and Muay Thai) and Isolated strength sessions.”

Even though Duncan already has her abs back, she has emphasized to her followers that this is just her body type.

“Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type. Everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no ‘one’ journey or one way, this is my ‘normal,’ ” she wrote on Instagram.

Duncan first wowed people across the globe with her small baby bump during her first pregnancy with son Jeremiah, now 18 months. The HIIT trainer explained that she has a long torso, so she carries differently.

“I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass,” Duncan previously told PEOPLE.