Celebrity Bodies

Fit Over 50! These Women Make Aging Look Great

These beauties prove age is just a number

1 of 9

Pressphotodirect/kmj/Splash News Online

HALLE BERRY, 51

From sheer jumpsuits to ab-baring ensembles, the star isn't afraid to show off her fit figure.

2 of 9

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

CINDY CRAWFORD, 51

How does the supermodel stay in such great shape? Check out her top tips here.

3 of 9

Elle Macpherson/Instagram

ELLE MACPHERSON, 53

Time and again the bikini-loving beauty has proved why she is known as "The Body."

4 of 9

Michael Tullberg/Getty

ANGELA BASSETT, 59

"Even though people tell me I'm impervious to aging, I'm not," the actress has said. "My philosophy is do the best you can and do something that you enjoy. For me, I like free weights."

5 of 9

Rick Kern/Getty

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 63

From posing nearly nude to being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 63, the supermodel is hardly aging at all.

6 of 9

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 52

The British actress looks fantastic whether she's posing in a form-fitting dress, a string bikini or a lacy thong.

7 of 9

Jim Spellman/WireImage

BROOKE SHIELDS, 52

The actress shows off her killer abs in a chic and sexy pantsuit. 

8 of 9

Robin Marchant/Getty

CAROLE RADZIWILL, 54

The Real Housewives of New York City star, who knows how to rock a swimsuit, recently finished her first half marathon.

9 of 9

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

JANE FONDA, 79

The fitness legend looks fabulous in any style, from timeless to trendy.

