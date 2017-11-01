Celebrity Bodies
Fit Over 50! These Women Make Aging Look Great
These beauties prove age is just a number
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 9
HALLE BERRY, 51
From sheer jumpsuits to ab-baring ensembles, the star isn't afraid to show off her fit figure.
2 of 9
CINDY CRAWFORD, 51
How does the supermodel stay in such great shape? Check out her top tips here.
3 of 9
ELLE MACPHERSON, 53
Time and again the bikini-loving beauty has proved why she is known as "The Body."
4 of 9
ANGELA BASSETT, 59
"Even though people tell me I'm impervious to aging, I'm not," the actress has said. "My philosophy is do the best you can and do something that you enjoy. For me, I like free weights."
5 of 9
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 63
From posing nearly nude to being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 63, the supermodel is hardly aging at all.
6 of 9
ELIZABETH HURLEY, 52
The British actress looks fantastic whether she's posing in a form-fitting dress, a string bikini or a lacy thong.
7 of 9
BROOKE SHIELDS, 52
The actress shows off her killer abs in a chic and sexy pantsuit.
8 of 9
CAROLE RADZIWILL, 54
The Real Housewives of New York City star, who knows how to rock a swimsuit, recently finished her first half marathon.
9 of 9
JANE FONDA, 79
The fitness legend looks fabulous in any style, from timeless to trendy.
See Also
More
More
Jesse Metcalfe Relies on Intense Workouts for His Body and His Mind: ‘It Really Anchors Me’
It’s Better to Work Out With Other People Than by Yourself — Here’s Why
Study Finds Former Biggest Loser Contestants Can Keep the Weight Off — If They Workout Intensely
Kelly Clarkson: I Was Weight Shamed Even at My Skinniest
LFO’s Devin Lima Diagnosed with Adrenal Cancer: Here’s What You Need to Know
More
1 of 9
HALLE BERRY, 51
From sheer jumpsuits to ab-baring ensembles, the star isn't afraid to show off her fit figure.
2 of 9
CINDY CRAWFORD, 51
How does the supermodel stay in such great shape? Check out her top tips here.
3 of 9
ELLE MACPHERSON, 53
Time and again the bikini-loving beauty has proved why she is known as "The Body."
4 of 9
ANGELA BASSETT, 59
"Even though people tell me I'm impervious to aging, I'm not," the actress has said. "My philosophy is do the best you can and do something that you enjoy. For me, I like free weights."
5 of 9
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 63
From posing nearly nude to being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at age 63, the supermodel is hardly aging at all.
6 of 9
ELIZABETH HURLEY, 52
The British actress looks fantastic whether she's posing in a form-fitting dress, a string bikini or a lacy thong.
7 of 9
BROOKE SHIELDS, 52
The actress shows off her killer abs in a chic and sexy pantsuit.
8 of 9
CAROLE RADZIWILL, 54
The Real Housewives of New York City star, who knows how to rock a swimsuit, recently finished her first half marathon.
9 of 9
JANE FONDA, 79
The fitness legend looks fabulous in any style, from timeless to trendy.
See Also
More
More
Jesse Metcalfe Relies on Intense Workouts for His Body and His Mind: ‘It Really Anchors Me’
It’s Better to Work Out With Other People Than by Yourself — Here’s Why
Study Finds Former Biggest Loser Contestants Can Keep the Weight Off — If They Workout Intensely