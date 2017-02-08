Ad in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Features Women Who Are Not Models for the First Time

Swimsuits For All is once again breaking body image boundaries.

The swimwear brand debuted their latest ad for Sport Illustrated annual Swimsuit Issue, and this year, they’re featuring non-models for the first time in the magazine’s history.

The ad stars Ashley Graham alongside women of varying sizes, and locals from Puerto Rico, where they shot the ad.

“I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits,” Graham said in a press release shared with PEOPLE.

Graham worked with Swimsuits For All to design the capsule collection of swimwear, which covers more sizes than ever before.

“We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more inclusivity in the fashion industry,” Graham said. “I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!”

Graham made her own SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2015 in an ad for Swimsuits For All, making her the first curvy woman to be featured in the annual issue. She then followed up that honor by landing SI‘s cover the next year.