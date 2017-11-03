This European Airline Wants to Weigh Its Passengers

A European airline is asking its passengers to volunteer to be weighed before flights from a Finland airport, reports say.

Officials with Finnair, the country’s largest airline, said it has asked nearly 200 passengers to weigh in before flights out of Helsinki-Vantaa airport this week in an effort to determine safety and fuel requirements, CNBC reports.

“We have a strong safety culture at Finnair, and are also a very data-driven organization, so we want to ensure we have the best possible data in use in aircraft performance and loading calculations,” airline officials told CNBC.

The program is also an effort to update outdated information on passenger weights. Officials told the BBC that the weigh-in is voluntary and the airline is looking for 2,000 passengers total to step on a scale.

“We found yesterday and today we had people of all shapes and sizes,” Finnair spokesperson Päivyt Tallqvist told the site. “We had Finnish and Asian customers, we had a variety of male and female and of different sizes.”

The information, including passengers’ identities, will be logged anonymously, YLS News reports.

Tallqvist also addressed concerns that the weigh-in program would prompt discrimination.

“That has been a concern that some people have raised,” she told the BBC. “For us, this has nothing to do with ticket pricing or anything like that.”