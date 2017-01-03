Fergie and Josh Duhamel Show Off Their Beach Bods on Hawaiian Vacation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are starting the New Year off right — and looking amazing while they’re at it.

The parents to son Axl, 3, enjoyed some beachside fun during a vacation in Kihei, Hawaii on January 1.

Fergie, 41, gave a peek of her toned tummy while wearing a navy blue bikini, colorful sheer cover-up, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses while flashing a smile on the shore, while Duhamel, 44, enjoyed some time in the water in blue swimming trunks that showed off his hot-dad bod.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2009 — help motivate each other in the gym.

“She’s definitely more competitive than [I am],” Duhamel told PEOPLE in 2011. “But it’s all in fun. She’s likely to say, ‘Let’s do one more mile,’ and every time she finishes a workout she says, ‘The glory is mine!’ meaning she actually got up and did it.”

“We motivate each other. She pushes me, and I push her,” he continued. “It’s something that we’ve always done for each other, whether it’s working out or in our life together. We’re compatible in that way.”