15 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Products We're Loving This February
From tummy-soothing tea to a himalayan salt room yoga class, here’s what we’re obsessing over this month
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
IF YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION IS 'RUN A MARATHON' ...
... let these new kicks inspire you. Nike's Epic React Flyknit sneakers are being released on Feb. 22, and promise to be lightweight, durable and ideal for long-distance and recovery runs.
Buy It! Nike Epic React Flyknit sneakers, $150; nike.com
IF YOUR DAILY VITAMIN JUST ISN'T CUTTING IT ...
Ritual boasts nine essential ingredients women aren't getting enough of in their diets, like Vitamin B12, Folate, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin K2, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Boron, Iron and Magnesium. The added bonus? They don't smell fishy, and you know exactly what you're getting thanks to the its transparent capsules.
Buy It! Ritual, $30 per month; ritual.com
IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO INTENSIFY YOUR SQUATS ...
"It adds a level of full-body fire that you have never felt before," celebrity trainer Ashley Borden told PEOPLE of the Waff, an inflatable device that has users focusing on balance while performing squats and other movements.
Buy It! Waff Mini, $39; waffstudio.com
IF YOU'RE IN NEED OF SOME CUTE YOGA GEAR ...
... look no further than Yoga Hustle, which offers an array of patterned mats, blocks and straps for all your stretching needs.
Buy It! Yoga Hustle block, $24; yogahustle.com
IF YOU WANT TO DETOX DURING YOGA CLASS ...
Whether you're looking to get your downward dog on or simply want to meditate, consider elevating your experience in a himalayan salt room, which claims to detox the body and improve hydration, at N.Y.C.'s Modrn Sanctuary.
Buy It! 50-minute yoga class in the himalayan salt room, $30 per class; modrnsalt.com
IF YOU WANT A LOW-MAINTENANCE SKINCARE ROUTINE ...
... effortlessly pamper yourself with these rosy matcha and minty lavender teas, which claim to improve hair, nails and skin.
Buy It! Olive & June Beauty Tea (available on Feb. 14), $20 each; olivejune.com
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR NEW LEGGINGS ...
Meet your new go-to workout pants, which are not only sustainable and organic, but also provide support for fitness and couch enthusiasts.
Buy It! Boodywear Active Full Leggings, $65.95; boodywear.com
IF IT'S TOO COLD TO TREK TO THE GYM ...
Work out from the comfort of your own home with the aid of modelFIT Online, a streaming version of the boutique fitness class —which incorporates Pilates, yoga and functional training —Taylor Swift is a fan of.
Buy It! $20 per month; modelfitonline.vhx.tv
IF YOU'RE OPEN TO TRYING OUT A PLANT-BASED PROTEIN POWDER …
Pack on all the fruits and veggies with this berry-flavored smoothie mix — whether you're looking for a new breakfast idea or post-workout snack.
Buy It! OLLY SuperFood Smoothie, $30; olly.com
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A HAIR TIE THAT WON'T CAUSE DAMAGE ...
Hello, Invisibobble! Whether you're heading to barre class or about to practice jabs at boxing, this hair ring keeps your hair in place without leaving dents or causing split ends.
Buy It! Invisibobble Original Traceless Hair Ring, $8 for three; sephora.com
IF YOUR GOAL IS TO IMPROVE YOUR DENTAL HEALTH …
Dental health is important — and Kopari is making the upkeep that much easier with its Coco Oil Pullers. Just swish around the coconut oil (available in mint, pineapple and vanilla flavors) for 5 to 15 minutes and spit it out for a brighter, cleaner smile.
Buy It! Kopari Coco Oil Pullers, $28 for 14 packs; koparibeauty.com
IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO UNWIND AFTER A LONG DAY ...
Curl up in bed and sip on this feel-good tea, made up of ginger, peppermint and fennel.
Buy It! Lipton Soothe Your Tummy Tea, $10.98 for 15 tea bags; amazon.com
IF YOU WANT TO ELEVATE YOUR ZUMBA EXPERIENCE ...
... you may want to look into STRONG by Zumba. There's no dancing in this class; instead, each class has participants using the music to guide their HIIT workout. Get ready to be tricked into exercising.
Buy It! STRONG by Zumba class, cost of class varies; strong.zumba.com for nearest location
IF YOU WANT TO FRESHEN UP BEFORE & AFTER YOUR WORKOUT
This all-natural sponge gently exfoliates skin and unclogs pores for a post-workout glow.
Buy It! Dew Puff Konjac Sponge, $10 each; amazon.com
IF YOU WANT TO LOOK CUTE IN BARRE CLASS ...
Hey, we don't blame you — and neither can Brooks, which is why they're offering a stylish sports bra for those low-impact workouts (or, you know, running errands).
Buy It! FrontRunner Racer, starting at $36.40; brooksrunning.com
