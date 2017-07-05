Bow Down: 17 Awesome Women Who Put Body Shamers in Their Place

TESS HOLLIDAY

The model most recently spoke out about the marketing campaign for the upcoming Chloë Grace Moretz-fronted film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, slamming its billboard which depicts the tall, thin heroine next to a shorter, heavier version of herself. The tagline reads: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" wrote Holliday on Twitter.

Moretz responded to the backlash, tweeting: "I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team." She added that she reached out to the film's producers to express her disapproval.