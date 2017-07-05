Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt
Bodies
Bow Down: 17 Awesome Women Who Put Body Shamers in Their Place
These individuals prove every body is beautiful
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Posted on
More
1 of 17
KELLY CLARKSON
Standing up for body confidence takes, well, confidence. After a slew of body-shaming tweets were hurled her way in 2015, the singer remained entirely unfazed. "Someone Tweeted something nasty about me?" she said when Heat magazine showed her the mean Tweets. "That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me."
Most recently, the American Idol alum clapped back at someone who tweeted at her, "You're fat." Clarkson, who has made it clear she doesn’t care what people think about her weight, tweeted an amazing response, writing simply, "…and still f—ing awesome."
2 of 17
RIHANNA
After a rude article published on Barstool Sports claimed that the singer was "getting fat," Rihanna fired back at the body shamers in a very Rihanna way: by posting a meme on Instagram. She captioned the photo — which featured rapper Gucci Mane at fluctuating weights, accompanied by the caption "If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane" — with a single tear emoji.
3 of 17
IRELAND BALDWIN
The model and daughter of actor Alec Baldwin hit back at body shamers on Instagram with a vulnerable photo of herself in just a beige bra and black underwear. "This is who I am, take it or leave," she captioned the image. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos."
4 of 17
TESS HOLLIDAY
The model most recently spoke out about the marketing campaign for the upcoming Chloë Grace Moretz-fronted film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, slamming its billboard which depicts the tall, thin heroine next to a shorter, heavier version of herself. The tagline reads: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"
"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" wrote Holliday on Twitter.
Moretz responded to the backlash, tweeting: "I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team." She added that she reached out to the film's producers to express her disapproval.
5 of 17
ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family star is no stranger to shutting down body shamers, having become a pro at deflecting her haters throughout the years — but not without initially experiencing some self-doubt. "I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time," she told Refinery29. "But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did."
She continued: “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”
6 of 17
AMY SCHUMER
The comedian is no stranger to recieving body-shaming comments — but she hasn't allowed the hate to bring her down. Schumer posted a series of bikini-clad pics on Instagram, accompanying the 'grams with a caption aimed at her critics: "I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline." The Snatched star also opened up about body confidence in InStyle's May 2017 issue. "What's good about not being a model is that it's not the thing I trade on," she said. "Once I start looking older, that won't affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I'm, like, so gorgeous. I'm good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn't scared me yet."
7 of 17
CHONTEL DUNCAN
Just four weeks apart in their pregnancies, Duncan and her friend Nat showed off their very different pregnant bellies – with a message. "Each women carries different and this most certainly doesn't mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy etc," the fitness trainer captioned the Instagram photos. "We both have healthy growing babies amp we both have had incredible pregnancies so far, feeling amazing amp full of energy."a
8 of 17
WHITNEY WAY THORE
Following the release of YouTuber Nicole Arbour's viral video entitled "Dear Fat People," in which she ranted about how "fat-shaming is not a thing," TLC star Whitney Way Thore spoke out with her own video rebuttal. "Fat-shaming is a thing; it's a really big thing, no pun intended," she said. "It is the really nasty spawn of a larger parent problem called body-shaming, which I'm fairly certain everyone on the planet, especially women, has experienced."
9 of 17
ASHLEY GRAHAM
When Cheryl Tiegs criticized the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model for "glamorizing full-figured women," Graham expertly brushed off the hate. "Cheryl Tiegs may have said what she said, and it may have hurt a lot of people's feelings but my skin is so thick," Graham told E! News. "I kind of rolled my eyes."a
10 of 17
SERENA WILLIAMS
A picture says more than a statement ever could, according to the tennis star. After critics picked apart her body during the 2015 Wimbledon tennis tournament, Williams took to social media with an obvious retort: one very sexy cleavage- and abs-baring selfie.
11 of 17
LINDSEY SWIFT
Swift and her husband were out running – training for a 10K – when a random man in a white van began heckling the woman about her weight. The event prompted Swift to write an open letter to the stranger on Facebook, earning her hundreds of supportive messages and tweets. "For me it's about sending a message of body positivity," she told PEOPLE. "I don't advocate being overweight, but I advocate being comfortable enough with yourself to exercise without shame. We don't exercise so that we can look good for bullies, we exercise so we can live a healthy life."
12 of 17
RONDA ROUSEY
Like many others, we've admired Rousey for her take-charge attitude in the ring – but it wasn't until the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was bombarded with hateful body comments targeting her athletic frame that we really got a sense of her strength out of the ring. Not only did the badass boxing babe show off her svelte figure in an Instagram (hello, abs!), but Rousey spoke out about her feelings on the matter, revealing that she felt her "strongest" and "most beautiful" at 150 lbs., rather than her fighting weight of 135 lbs. "Now that I'm older, I've really begun to realize that my body has developed for a purpose and not just to be looked at," she said in a Cosmopolitan.com interview.
13 of 17
PINK
After mean (and bored) people on the Internet criticized Pink's physique in a black party dress, the singer refused to be embarrassed – instead, she took to Twitter to fire back. "While I admit that the dress didn't photograph as well as it did in my kitchen, I will also admit that I felt very pretty," she wrote. "I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake."
14 of 17
JENNY RUSHMORE
Rushmore, the sewing blogger behind Cashmerette, got her sweet revenge when she unintentionally sparked a movement following a fat-shaming troll's nasty comment on Instagram. "Ugh, you will never have a beach body. You should eat less cake," read the comment left on a photo of Rushmore in a self-made swimsuit. The blogger chose to delete the comment and post a new photo with the hashtag "#CakewithCashmerette," which promoted supporters to post selfies of themselves eating cake. "It took something that could have just been a minor negative thing in my day, and it turned into this international movement of people being supportive and eating cake," she told PEOPLE. "And honestly, who doesn't love eating cake?"
15 of 17
KATIE FEHLINGER
The local Philadelphia television meteorologist took a stand on Facebook, after being hit with negative social media remarks about her on-air appearances. By the way, she's pregnant with twins. Fehlinger's thoughtful post celebrated her own figure, and those of all expectant moms: "Even during the most uncomfortable – and let's face it, less than glamorous – symptoms of pregnancy, what women go through to bring their precious children into the world is, simply put, AMAZING and you should be lauded."
16 of 17
ADELE
The singer reads nasty YouTube comments about her body all the time – and has even fielded jabs from figures like Karl Lagerfeld, who called her "a little too fat" – but she keeps her priorities straight: "I would only lose weight if it affected my health or sex life, which it doesn't," she told USA Today in 2012, beautifully working in a cheeky sex-life humblebrag.
17 of 17
MICHELLE THOMAS
After going on what seemed like a pleasant Tinder date, Thomas received a message from her potential paramour, who complimented Thomas' personality while making it clear that he was not attracted to her physically. "I have this awful feeling that when we get undressed [your] body would let me down," he wrote. This, understandably, sparked Thomas to write her own rebuttal in the form of an open letter, complete with advice for the man she called Simon. "I want you to encourage your daughter to love, enjoy and care for her body," she wrote. "It belongs to her and only her. Praise her intellect, and her creativity. Push her to push herself and to be fearless."
See Also
More
Stars, Stripes & a Baby Bump! Pregnant Heidi Montag Enjoys Adorable July 4 Run with Spencer Pratt
More
Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Body Shamer on Twitter and Fans Are Loving It
Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy Gets Breast Implants After Preventive Double Mastectomy