Fashion Designer with Endometriosis Misses Her Tiny Baby Bump as Her Body Goes 'Back to Normal'

At 12 days postpartum, fashion designer Yiota Kouzoukas is nostalgic for her baby bump — but she’s still excited to have her body back.

The co-owner of Australian clothing brand Sabo Skirt gave birth to her first child, son Connor, on Jan. 17, after wowing people with her tiny baby bump, which she explained was due to endometriosis scarring and a tilted uterus.

Kouzoukas shared a photo of her postpartum stomach on Monday.

“I miss my bump but God it feels good to have my body going back to normal,” she wrote on Instagram. “12 days since giving birth and I’m just obsessed with having my mobility and independence back again. I didn’t realize how much I missed it! Lifting, bending, moving, everything feels amazing.”

Though she’s not jumping back into exercise just yet — Kouzoukas says she’s letting her body recover from pregnancy and delivery.

“I’ve lost a lot of my muscle mass from having to stop training quite early on in my pregnancy, but I’m looking forward to building it all back when my body is ready (not for a while),” she said. “At the moment I’m just concentrating on nourishing my body as best I can to breastfeed my little man.”

With so many questions about her small baby bump, Kouzoukas emphasized that everyone’s pregnancy — and postpartum — experience is unique.

“I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters,” Kouzoukas said. “Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too.”