Fashion Designer with Small Endometriosis-Related Baby Bump Welcomes Son: 'Hello World'

He’s here! Fashion designer Yiota Kouzoukas officially welcomed her first child, a son named Connor George.

Connor arrived on Jan. 17, at 1:41 p.m. after Kouzoukas was induced at a hospital in Australia, she announced on Instagram.

Kouzoukas, the co-owner of clothing company Sabo Skirt, drew attention for having a small baby bump throughout her pregnancy. She recently explained in a YouTube video that her tiny stomach is due to a combination of medical issues, including endometriosis.

“I had a couple reasons, especially at the start, why my stomach was so small,” Kouzoukas explained. “I had a retroverted uterus, which lots of women have, it’s actually pretty common. It means your uterus is tilted backwards, and it fixes itself at around 3 months pregnant, it tilts forward. Mine was a little bit delayed because I’ve got some endometriosis scarring on the ligaments that hold your uterus in place.”

She added that she is also just naturally slim.

“I didn’t really start showing properly until 6 or 7 months,” Kouzoukas added. “And now it’s just called a ‘compact belly.’ It’s just how I’m made.”

The designer emphasized in an Instagram post that a small baby bump doesn’t mean that anything is wrong with her pregnancy — she, like every woman, just carries differently.

“I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters,” Kouzoukas said. “Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too.”