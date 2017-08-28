'Like You're 16 Again!': Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Documents Her 'Vaginal Rejuvenation' on Instagram

Farrah Abraham recently met with a Beverly Hills rejuvenation specialist, where she underwent a non-invasive procedure to refresh her “lady parts.”

Naturally, the 26-year-old shared the experience with her 968,000 Instagram followers on Sunday.

“Loving my lady parts,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned a photo of herself and the specialist both sporting big smiles at the rejuvenation center.

She also included a video of the specialist, Sara Fowler, explaining the procedure, with the nurse noting that the process would make everything “tighter.”

Abraham chimed in: “Like you’re 16 again!”

Curious about how Vaginal Rejuvenation works?!… A post shared by Sara Fowler, RN (@la_laser_lady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Farrah Abraham Hints At The Possibility Of Her Own Reality Dating Show: ‘I Have A New Project Coming Up’

In true Abraham fashion, the mom of one shared a (SFW) picture of herself undergoing the procedure. She was shown laying on a table, wearing a sparkling, silver bra with her legs and torso covered by a thin sheet.

Fowler detailed the visit on her own Instagram account too, sharing the smiling photo of the pair.

“Today, @farrah__abraham visited us at the BHRC to rejuvenate her lady parts,” Fowler wrote. “Like so many, she was a little nervous at first but quickly realized there is nothing to fear.”