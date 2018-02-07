Woman Worries About New Challenges in Her Relationship After Having Weight Loss Surgery

Family By the Ton‘s Naomi Anderson is excited to see her body change after getting gastric bypass surgery, but her boyfriend isn’t pleased about her mood swings — or how much costly food she leaves on her plate.

On the couple’s first date in months, Anderson’s boyfriend Mike Faulkner isn’t used to her new eating habits.

“You’ve been eating weird stuff and had a lot of change since you got surgery,” Faulkner says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode. “You’ve changed as a whole person.”

When Anderson asks how, he says that she’s “very moody” and a little mean, like when she snapped at him for leaving the dishes unwashed.

“I mean, I ain’t got no problem taking care of you. I’ll do it. But you’re perfectly capable of taking care of yourself right now,” Faulkner says.

Anderson wonders if he didn’t understand the life-changing magnitude of the surgery — and if it may become a problem in their relationship.

“I can tell that my surgery might have been a little more than he bargained for,” she says in an on-camera interview. “I think he’s doing his best to be as supportive as he can for now, but only time can tell. I do think it will challenge us.”

Faulkner is also irritated when he sees how little of her steak salad Anderson can actually eat.

“Is it really going to be like this every time we go out? Because you’re leaving a lot of food there,” he says. “I don’t mean to sound upset. But it’s a lot of money.”

Anderson is visibly upset, but she’s resolute in an interview that she’s sticking to her new lifestyle.

“I’m not going back to the other me, no matter what he says, or what anybody else says.”

Family By the Ton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TLC.