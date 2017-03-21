Exercise Addict Who Works Out 8 Hours a Day Seeks Help on The Doctors

Erin is a self-proclaimed exercise addict.

The 39-year-old from San Diego, California reveals on Tuesday’s episode of the syndicated daytime series The Doctors that she builds her whole life around fitting in workout sessions.

“I exercise eight hours a day,” she says in an exclusive clip. “I never get tired, I don’t get sore.”

But even though her body can seemingly handle her excessive workouts, they do not make her feel good.

“I’ll cancel plans, I’ll cancel appointments. It’s been controlling my life,” she says. “I just can’t stop. It’s not giving me the rush that I used to feel just doing three to four hours.”

Erin says she squeezes in early morning workouts before work, and then returns to the gym when she is done for the day.

“Around 5 o’clock is when I work out, and then I go to work, and then I work out for another two hours,” she says.

But Erin also reveals she has been using exercise to avoid a painful trauma she experienced in the past.

“Eight months ago I got a message from a girl. It triggered a memory that I had suppressed for 30 years,” she says in the clip. “Basically from that time on I’ve been adding on exercise so that I can just forget about that whole nightmare of those four years of life.”

Host Dr. Travis Stork commends Erin for seeking the help she needs to fight her addiction.

“Before we get into where we need to go from here, we have to acknowledge where we are right now,” he says. “I’m so happy you realize that you need to change, because when I saw those blood pressure readings, there are things in medicine we call hypertensive urgency, and those blood pressure numbers [are] quite alarming.”

Gastroenterologist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, who is working to treat Erin, says he was also alarmed by the results.

“In the six years that I’ve done the show with you, Erin is the most ill person, the sickest person that we’ve had on the show in my opinion,” he says.

To find out more of her test results and to see if The Doctors can help Erin, check your local listings and tune into Tuesday’s episode.