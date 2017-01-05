Emma Thompson Lost Two Dress Sizes While Still Drinking Wine and Eating ‘Cheesy Wotsits’

Emma Thompson is celebrating going down two dress sizes — all while enjoying her daily glass of wine and eating “cheesy wotsits.”

In her typically cheeky style, the actress credits her trainer, Louise Parker, for helping her drop the weight — and keeping her sane.

“Louise is the only one out there I trust — she’s not holier than thou, yet somehow miraculously gets my reluctant arse into gear and sometimes even keeps it there,” Thompson, 57, said in a press release shared with PEOPLE, for Parker’s new cookbook The Louise Parker Method: Lean for Life.

Thompson says the best part is that she ate normal foods as she shed those two dress sizes.

“I love that her method is NOT a diet — and is genuinely sustainable — so I can have my glass of wine and manage to avoid spending the rest of the week eating cheesy wotsits,” Thompson says. “She toughens me up without driving me round the bend with kale juice and the more depressing style of sprout.”

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Reveals How Her Weight Loss Is Improving Her Relationship With Stedman

Thompson recently spoke out about the ageism and sexism in the movie industry, and says it’s important for women to be body positive.

“Any woman who says, ‘I hate my bum, I hate my body,’ is essentially expressing a kind of misogyny,” she said. “All women who come up with that need to think very carefully about what it is they’re saying. Including me!”