Emma Roberts hasn’t always been confident about her height.

In the December 2017 issue of SHAPE magazine, the 26-year-old Scream Queens star revealed that she used to feel self-conscious about how short she was.

“I used to have a complex about being short,” she said. “Now I love that I’m 5’2. I’m strong, and that feels really good to me.”

Speaking about the value of having confidence, Roberts said that, “I believe we are all innately confident,” although she added that as people get older “we lose touch with ourselves and let other people’s opinions and thoughts get louder than our own. It’s important to stay true to ourselves and find that confidence we had as kids.”

The American Horror Story: Cult actress went on to share a tip on how people can help keep their confidence intact.

“Know that your own opinion about yourself matters more than anybody else’s. Keep turning up the volume on your own voice, and don’t let other people’s voices get louder.”

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Roberts on Handling Relationships While in the Spotlight: ‘It’s All About Just Knowing Who You Are’

Roberts also opened up about her approach to dieting. “With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time. I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?’ ”

And sometimes what she feels like eating includes sweets. “I also love cupcakes, ice cream and Sidecar Doughnuts,” she added. “Sometimes I bring sweets for everyone at work as an excuse to eat them.”

In fact, in the days leading up to her SHAPE photoshoot, Roberts said she was “eating really clean” until she started craving a cupcake from Sprinkles. “So I went there by myself and sat down and read my book and ate my cupcake. It was great. Later, everyone asked me, ‘Why didn’t you wait until after the shoot to eat it?’ Well, because I wanted a cupcake that day.”

SHAPE’s December issue hits stands Nov. 14.