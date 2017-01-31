Artist Says It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ but ‘Empowering’ that Thousands Resonated with Her Piece on Sexual Assault

College student Emma Krenzer shares all of her artwork on Twitter, but a recent post got way more attention than usual.

Last week, the art and psychology double major at Nebraska Wesleyan University, 19, shared a photo of her latest creation — a black-and-white photograph of a naked woman’s body covered in different colored paints representing the touches the body received and where. The piece shows touches from parents, siblings, friends, loves and “someone I told no.”

Krenzer made the piece for a school assignment that instructed her to create a map.

“I’ve always been very inspired by the human body, especially the female body,” she tells PEOPLE. “I got this idea to do a map of common places where the body is touched, and starting and stopping points of different touches. When I had my original idea, I didn’t think to make a message about consent, but as I started to think more about touches and what touches were important to illustrate, I thought that one of the most important touches are unwanted touches because those stay with you forever.”

The body depicted is one of her good friends, who volunteered to be photographed for the piece.

“I worked closely with her on the ideas for the touches, because it’s her body and I wanted it to be something that she supported,” says Krenzer. “I thought about what was true for myself, and as we discussed it, we found that a lot of the touches were almost universal in a way. That kind of affirmed that these touches were important, and that I needed to include them.”

Krenzer didn’t want to shy away from depicting sexual assault because she feels it’s a topic that’s too often swept under the rug.

“I wanted to illustrate and bring to light something that’s often so private, so that it’s not in the dark anymore,” she says. “I wanted people to feel that everything has a lasting impact, and even though you can’t see it it’s still there.”

Krenzer’s artwork clearly struck a cord with people throughout the Twitter-sphere — her tweet has received over 133,000 retweets and over 310,000 likes.

“I think it resonated with a lot of people who have had similar experiences,” she says. “It was almost kind of heartbreaking to see how many people resonated with the piece, but I think it’s also really empowering. Maybe when people see this work of art, they’ll feel like they don’t have to be quiet about this.”