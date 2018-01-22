Emily Skye Opens Up About Suffering from Postpartum Depression: 'I Cried Constantly for No Reason'

Emily Skye had heard about the “baby blues” before giving birth to her first child — but she never expected to actually develop postpartum depression during the first few weeks with her daughter Mia.

The fitness trainer opened up about being one of the millions of moms worldwide who deal with postpartum depression.

“I’d previously heard about the ‘baby blues’ but I never understood it. I couldn’t ever imagine feeling down after having Mia,” Skye, 33, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Well it happened to me! A few days after having her I started feeling really depressed, I hadn’t slept in days and my hormones would have been all over the place when it hit me.”

Skye said her symptoms came on suddenly.

“I spent at least 10 days feeling really sad and I cried constantly for no reason!” she said. “I couldn’t understand how I was so blessed and happy to have my precious Mia and yet I felt soooo miserable.”

Skye was able to get through her postpartum depression without medical help, and said that a few light workouts made her feel better.

“Luckily those feelings passed and I started feeling more normal,” she said. “My hormones were balancing, I managed to get some sleep and what really we helped me was moving my body — I started some light workouts (mainly walking — as I’ve previously posted about) and I felt so much better instantly. It’s amazing how good you feel after moving your body and getting the blood flowing.”

The fitness influencer is eager to get back to her former workout routine and hopes to get clearance from her doctor next week. But Skye said on Monday that she doesn’t expect her body to immediately “bounce back” — nor does she want it to.

So much has changed in only a year! 😱😃 I loved my body before I got pregnant but I love it even more now! 😃🙌🏼 I think it’s so crazy how big my belly was at the end of my pregnancy! . Isn’t the human body incredible!! What we’re capable of absolutely blows my mind. My body isn’t just supporting my own life but it grew a human – and still is! I’m so proud of what my body has done and continues to do for my precious daughter. Mothers are absolutely amazing and we should all be so proud of ourselves! Being a mother isn’t easy in many ways which I’m now starting to experience and the last thing I’m going to do is pressure myself to “bounce back” quickly or beat myself up because my body hasn’t returned to my pre-baby condition. It’s totally unrealistic for me to expect to “bounce back” from having my beautiful big belly to a flat and lean tummy in a short amount of time. I choose to celebrate my body and how incredible it is in any condition, shape (or size) and I choose to focus on being my best mentally and physically for my daughter Mia – and my priority definitely isn’t looking a certain way. . I just want to get fit and healthy again and I know that will take time, consistency and patience and it’s important for me to be realistic about my goals. 😊 . I can’t wait to start my own FIT program after I get clearance from my Doc next week! Who’s joining me? 😃 Lets do this together! 👊🏼 . ✨ Trial my new FIT Program for FREE for 7 days – Link in my profile or go to: www.emilyskyefit.com ✨ . . @emilyskye_ig . .

“It’s totally unrealistic for me to expect to ‘bounce back’ from having my beautiful big belly to a flat and lean tummy in a short amount of time,” Skye said. “I choose to celebrate my body and how incredible it is in any condition, shape (or size) and I choose to focus on being my best mentally and physically for my daughter Mia.”

