Pregnant Fitness Star Emily Skye Is Embracing Her New Body and Cellulite: ‘Every Little Change Excites Me’

Fitness expert Emily Skye is happily welcoming the body changes that go along with pregnancy.

Known for her super toned stomach and fit physique, the Australian star, 32 – who is expecting her first child with partner Declan Redmond and is currently 4 months pregnant — proudly showed off her growing belly in a series of Instagram photos.

“I have cellulite on my butt & thighs & my muscle mass & strength continues to decrease… but you know what?! I’m absolutely loving all of the changes my body (& mind) is making,” Skye wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a floral bikini at 16 weeks pregnant. “I know many women struggle with bodily changes during pregnancy and I probably would have too years ago but now I’m completely embracing and celebrating these changes. Every little change excites me and makes me happy because I’m growing @recdedmond’s & my little person which is incredible!”

Skye, who has been outspoken her imperfections on social media, also offered words of encouragement for other women.

“I know going through these changes can be difficult for many people but just remember the BIG picture & what is truly most important,” she said. “How we look or having some extra body fat or cellulite is insignificant. I know I’ve said this before but I just want to remind you all (pregnant or not) that you are amazing and beautiful and how much body fat you have doesn’t change that. It’s always good to get some perspective and remind yourself of what’s most important in life.”

The fitness influencer also posted another smiling selfie at 16 weeks pregnant, while wearing a top tied at her waist and a fitted skirt that hugged her baby bump.

“I’ve been feeling little bubba moving lately! He/she woke me up at 3am this morning doing what felt like flips in my uterus,” Skye wrote. “Such an amazing thing to wake up to. I’ve been feeling flutters for a few weeks now but nothing this intense. So exciting!”