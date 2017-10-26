Pregnancy isn’t easy — even for a fitness trainer with millions of Instagram followers.

That’s what Emily Skye wants people to know as she enters her ninth month of pregnancy, and she’s making a point of showing on social media the less glamorous aspects of growing a baby.

“It’s something a lot of people go through, and I don’t think it’s really talked about enough, especially from people who have large followings,” Skye tells PEOPLE. “A lot of the fitness trainers are still training really hard and don’t necessarily think about the issues that I guess you could say, ‘normal people’ go through. Whereas I am going through it all and I’m not able to do much training.”

The influencer spent her first trimester “dry retching 24/7,” leaving her unable to work out and maintain the fitness part of the job that made her famous. Her second trimester was better — she started to exercise again — but now in her last one she’s feeling very lethargic.

“It’s been up and down,” Skye says. “It’s not as fun as I thought it would be. But having said that, it is an amazing experience and I love it. It’s just awesome to be able to grow a human and feel little kicks like that.”

Syke has been unusually candid about the difficulties of pregnancy — she was one of the first influencers to share how before-and-after fitness photos on social media can be misleading. But she says it’s not the norm among her fellow Instagram trainers and fit moms.

“I wasn’t nervous to share it, but I do feel like I’m slightly different from a lot of the other trainers out there with large followings that have been pregnant,” Skye says, adding that she wants to help other women feel more confident in their bodies and not worry about skipping workouts during pregnancy.

🤰🏼 #30weekspregnant . Every shape and size is a “bikini body”! 😉👙 . Bikinis are pretty much the only things that fit me properly and feel comfortable right now anyway haha! 😂 . Does anyone else have trouble finding decent maternity wear that actually fits properly? – Getting clothes to fit my butt is the hardest part! 🙈😝 . . . A post shared by E M I L Y S K Y E (@emilyskyefit) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

“Pregnancy is only short term. You shouldn’t beat yourself up over something that doesn’t last long,” she says. “The most important thing is to do what’s best for you and your baby.”

Her commitment to honesty is also why Skye has been so open about her weight gain and cellulite.

“I’ve felt sick, my body has been changing a lot, I’ve got cellulite all over my butt and legs, I’ve gained weight, and all the rest of it,” she says. “It’s important to be real with people and talk about this so they feel like they’re not alone. I think a lot of people feel like they’re alone in it and that they’re abnormal but they’re not.”

And with just a few more weeks of pregnancy to go — Skye is due in December — she’s excited to finally meet the new member of her family.

“It’s a new and different journey, and it’s going to be tough (as I’ve been told). But it will be the most wonderful thing I’ll ever experience and I’m excited about that,” she says. “I cannot wait to meet my baby!”