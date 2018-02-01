Fitness Star Emily Skye Shows the Reality of Her Postpartum Belly in 2-Second Transformation

Forget the 30-second transformations on Instagram — Emily Skye can do it in two.

The fitness influencer  — who gave birth to her first child, daughter Mia, on Dec. 18 — showed how quickly and easily she can suck in her postpartum belly to hide her loose skin.

“For me this whole ‘snap back’ idea is unrealistic — it’s taking me hard work, consistency and patience,” Skye, 32, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I’ve got a saggy belly, extra body fat, cellulite, stretch marks & I’ve lost a lot of muscle but my abs are still under there when I flex my butt off haha!”

The new mom said she’s ignoring any rude comments about what her body looks like after giving birth.

“Becoming a mum has changed me in so many ways,” Skye said. “Some changes are positive and some could be seen as negative but I’m choosing to focus on the positives and the things I can control — such as working out and eating healthy.”

“Many people have told me things like: ‘your body is ruined’ and ‘your body will never be the same.’ You’re right, it will be BETTER!”

Instead of listening to the haters, Skye says she’s fully focused on becoming the best person she can be.

“The best strength you can have in my opinion is mental strength and I’m much stronger mentally than I’ve ever been and I believe I can do whatever I set my mind to,” she said. “I WILL get fit and strong again and I’m gonna have a rockin’ bod to match!”

Skye struggled with exhaustion throughout her pregnancy and had a tough time sticking to any kind of workout routine. On Monday, her doctor cleared her to start exercising again, and she said she’s excited to get back to the gym.

“I’m now 6 weeks postpartum and my OB has given me the all clear to return to full training — providing I listen to my body and don’t go too hard too fast,” Skye explained.

She decided to post photos of her body now before starting to work out — and about 22 lbs. heavier than she was before having Mia — to track her progress.

“I want to hold myself accountable so I thought posting these do just that!” Skye said. “I don’t believe weight is important and it’s more about being healthy and feeling good so I’m not going to be focused on the number on the scale. I’m actually quite happy with how I’m looking and feeling so far but I know I can be a lot better, fitter, stronger, healthier and leaner.”

Just don’t expect Skye to start doing three-a-day workouts to get her abs back.

“It isn’t a race,” she said. “I’m not trying to get back in shape as fast as I can, I’m just going to take the time I need to work my way there and do what makes me happiest and feeling my best.”

