Emily Skye Is Ignoring the Critics During Her Pregnancy: ‘I Always Listen to My Body’

Fitness influencer Emily Skye is ignoring the critics during her pregnancy, and focusing instead on loving her growing belly.

The trainer says that people incorrectly think that she’s continuing to go to the gym out of vanity.

“Some people assume that because I am currently exercising (at a greatly reduced intensity mind you) that it’s all about how I ‘look’ and that I’m ‘obsessed,’ ” Skye, 32, writes on Instagram. “I have NEVER felt more at peace with my body and the way it’s changing and looking. I have extra body fat, cellulite and stretch marks and I’ve lost a heap of muscle. NONE of this matters to me in the slightest.”

She says that her workouts are largely for her and the baby’s health.

“I am the happiest I have ever been and I have never felt more confident in myself. I choose to workout when I can — firstly because I have been clearance and support from my doctor to do so and secondly because it’s GOOD & HEALTHY for me and my baby,” the mom-to-be says.

Now 21 weeks pregnant with her first child, Skye has learned who she can trust when it comes to her body.

“One of the things I’ve learnt is to only value the opinions of the people who truly love and care about you, who are an expert in the field, or have done what you’re doing,” she says. “Ever since I first announced I was pregnant I’ve had people constantly telling me things I should and shouldn’t do but I choose to not only listen to my OB/Gyn but I always listen to my body. If something doesn’t feel right I simply don’t do it!”

And at the end of the day, Skye says, “every pregnancy is different.”

“Focus on your own journey!”