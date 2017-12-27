Fitness Trainer Emily Skye 'Barely Recognizes' Her Body After Giving Birth

Fitness trainer Emily Skye loves being a new mom, but she is still getting used to her post-baby body.

Five days after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Mia Elise, Skye, 32, posted candid selfies on Instagram while holding her newborn.

“I barely recognise myself when I look in the mirror!” Skye captioned two photos on Instagram. “I’m far from a “glam mum”…I currently live in what you could call “granny undies”, it hurts to do much with the stitches from my episiotomy, and feeding is extremely painful.”

She continued: “I had no idea it would be this bad! My back is still really sore and when I walk around it literally feels like my insides are going to fall out. I also had diastasis recti [abdominal separation] that was 3 finger widths apart the day after giving birth.”

Skye had been open with followers about difficulties during her pregnancy and how how her journey didn’t always go according to plan. Unable to stay active throughout the nine months as she had intended — due to severe morning sickness and then lethargy — Skye encouraged other women to listen to their bodies without feeling pressure to work out.

And she continued to be candid in her latest post.

“So many people told me I would ‘bounce right back’ after giving birth like a lot of other fit women do. Well that’s definitely not the case for me!,” she said. “It’s only 5 days after I gave birth to Mia and I look about 6 or so months pregnant.”

However, Skye is in no rush to return to her pre-baby frame.

“I can tell I’m going to have a LOT of hard work ahead of me to get fit and strong again which I KNOW I can do but it’s not my priority right now — spending this time with my daughter is. Getting my ‘body back’ can take a back seat for the time being… I’ll get there in a realistic time frame & I refuse to put pressure on myself to get there.”