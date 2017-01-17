Fitness Influencer Emily Skye Shares Her 3 Best Tips for Blasting Belly Fat

Australian fitness star Emily Skye has a super-toned stomach, and she’s sharing the three things she does to blast belly fat and maintain a muscular midsection.

“It’s not about doing heaps of ab work,” says Skye, who has partnered with Reebok for their new “Hands” initiative, which is making thousands of experienced, top-notch trainers from the ReebokONE network available for a personal training for free.

1. The key to toning your stomach is toning your entire body.

“You can’t spot reduce,” Skye says. “Work your whole body doing high-intensity interval training workouts and weights,” says Skye. “A lot of women neglect [weight training] because they have this fear that weights will make them bulky, but it’s actually really good for getting that toned look. Plus it burns fat.”

And burning fat is essential to showing off muscle tone.

“You’ve got fat that sits on top of the muscle, so if you work the muscle and get it nice and toned, once you remove the fat you’re left with long, lean, toned muscles,” explains Skye.

For a simple HIIT routine you can do at home, Skye recommends doing the following circuit:

1. 30 seconds of squats

2. 30 seconds of mountain climbers

3. 30 seconds of V-ups

4. 30 seconds of push-ups

“I’ll do those four exercises back-to-back with no rest, and that completes a round,” says Skye. “I aim for 10 rounds, but if you’re a beginner, you can aim for four or five rounds. I aim to have no rest at all, but if you’re a beginner, you can take 30 seconds to a minute of rest.”

“If you want an efficient and effective workout, those circuits are great because you could do them in 20 minutes,” continues Skye, who recommends doing HIIT circuits three times a week.

2. Avoid eating any food that comes in a package.

“Some things are okay in packets, but mostly processed foods are packeted, so stay with the fresh food section of the shop,” says Skye. “If you stay there, you can’t go wrong.”

3. Don’t under-eat.

“A lot of people don’t eat enough food,” says Skye. “They think if they eat less or calorie-restrict they’ll burn more, but your body will adapt to that, which means it slows down your metabolism and will store food as fat. You’ve got to eat enough food to keep everything going.”