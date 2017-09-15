Emily Ratajkowski is “extremely disappointed” after seeing what she says is a photoshopped image of herself on the cover of the French magazine Madame Figaro.

“I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover,” she posted on Instagram on Friday.

The actress shared two photos — one of the original image taken at the shoot, and one of the photo as it appears on the magazine’s cover. In the cover image, her lips appear thinner and the bottoms of her breasts are lifted.

PEOPLE has reached out to Madame Figaro for comment.

Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.

Ratajkowski says that altering her image — and therefore pointing out body differences — causes self-esteem issues.

“Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities,” she says.

Ratajkowski adds that she wishes the fashion world would stop generalizing how people should look.

“I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality,” she writes.