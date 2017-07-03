Emily Ratajkowski Says She Couldn’t Land Acting Jobs Because Her ‘Boobs Are Too Big’

Emily Ratajkowski says her breasts are holding her back from getting acting jobs.

The actress — who first broke onto the scene as one of the topless models in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video — says she thinks it’s a form of gender discrimination.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big,” Ratajkowski, 26, tells Harper’s Bazaar Australia for their August issue.

“What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

Ratajkowski — who posed nude for the U.S. edition of Harper’s Bazaar in August — previously said that women are too often criticized for showing off their sexuality.

“Our society tells women we can’t be, say, sexy and confident and opinionated about politics,” she wrote in an essay for Glamour. “This would allow us too much power. Instead our society asks us to declare and defend our motivations, which makes us second-guess them, all while men do what they please without question.”

But she adds that it’s not just men limiting women — it’s often women attacking other women.

“Often it’s men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you’ve heard a woman say about another woman, ‘Oh, she’s just doing that for attention.’ We’ve internalized this trope,” Ratajkowski said.

Luckily, Ratajkowski tells Harper’s Bazaar Australia, she’s found a guy who supports her as feminist.

“My boyfriend [Jeff Magid] is super confident and was raised by his mum, so he also genuinely loves and admires women. Not just ‘Oh yeah, women are cool’. He deeply loves and respects women, so he loves what I’m all about,” she says.