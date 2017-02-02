Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Toned Abs After a Gym Workout

She’s been working on her fitness!

Elle Fanning put her toned abs on display after hitting the gym for a workout. The 20th Century Women star walked out in a pale purple sports bra and high-waisted spandex crops, with her hair pinned back.

Fanning, 18, is known for taking fashion risks (like, say, walking through LAX barefoot in pantsuit-inspired pajamas), and previously showed off her abs in a crop top — back in 2014, before the shirt style was even cool.

The actress has been hitting the awards show circuit to promote the Academy Awards-nominated 20th Century Women, and just returned from the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where her new film, Sidney Hall, premiered.

And the teen star just landed the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, which showcases the best female actresses of the year, alongside big sister Dakota.

With a busy 2017 already going — Fanning has eight different films in the works — exercise is a great way to clear her head.