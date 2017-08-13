Pretty in Pink! Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Flaunts Her Toned Body in a Bikini Alongside a Feline Friend

Elizabeth Hurley is soaking up the rays of summer!

The actress and fashion designer, 52, shared a brand-new snap to Instagram Sunday, showing off her enviable fit frame alongside a friendly-looking tabby cat as she posed in a blush string bikini.

“Mitzi Kizti 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach,” she wrote alongside the outdoor shot.

The photo is only the latest that The Royals star has shared of herself in sexy swim attire — namely various suits from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

“My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach #Herefordshire,” she captioned a sunny snap earlier this month, outfitted in a yellow bikini with ruffled trim.

The Austin Powers star and mother of 15-year-old Damian Charles previously told PEOPLE that “being busy and interested is the key to being attractive.”

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough,” she said in 2015. “Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

The star looks to be living her best life on Instagram and beyond, but she did admit in 2015 that there’s one thing she would change if she could.

“I wish I’d realized that all young people are gorgeous,” Hurley added to PEOPLE at the time. “Those tiny faults we obsessed about were insignificant in the whole dazzling, youthful package.”