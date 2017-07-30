Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Shows Off Her Age-Defying Bikini Body at the Beach

Age is just a number when it comes to Elizabeth Hurley.

The 52-year-old actress showed off her toned stomach and fit physique in a beach photo on Instagram this weekend, displaying a new addition to her chic swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“New Paisley Bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach coming soon,” she wrote.

The Royals star has been modeling her sexy beachwear on Instagram throughout the summer.

“No place like home ❤️ @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini#waterfallsarong #Herefordshire,” Hurley wrote in another post she shared last week.

Back in 2015 the model and actress told PEOPLE that getting older didn’t frighten her.

New Paisley Bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach coming soon 😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

No place like home ❤️ @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #waterfallsarong #Herefordshire A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley Promises ‘The Royals’ Will Be Relatable

“If you’ve got time to think about aging, then you’re not busy enough,” she told PEOPLE. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

“I wish I’d realized that all young people are gorgeous,” she added. “I’m relieved that I now have a slightly more mature frame of mind.”