Eliza Coupe starts off her day with a crazy morning routine.

During an interview with Bon Appétit, the actress — who’s currently starring in Hulu’s sci-fi comedy Future Man — revealed she starts off every morning by waking up at 4 a.m. to do yoga. “[It’s] more about breathing and stretching than working out,” she said. “If I don’t front-load the day with time to myself, life will get too busy.”

Afterwards, she treats herself to an ice-cold shower. “It wakes me up and it’s good for hormones and the entire endocrine system. I start with hot, go to cold, and then I go to hot, and then I go to cold. The vacillation between those two is just incredibly good for your heart.”

Then she follows her ice-cold shower with an “almost-hurt-your-teeth-cold” drink. Her drink of choice is a mix of Shakeology’s Power Greens Boost — her husband Darin Olien is the creator of Shakeology — with maca, matcha and cacao. She also went on to add that while she drinks her concoction, she yells “Let’s do this, universe” out the window.

But her morning routine isn’t the only thing Coupe is particular about — the former Scrubs star has had to deal with a lifelong struggle with food allergies and sensitivities. She’s vegan and she can’t eat garlic, oats, chai, or anything with a seed in it — which includes avocados and quinoa. She also has to be selective of which nuts and beans she eats.

“I have the digestion of an infant as a 36-year-old,” she said.

So when she finds something that her body can digest, she can sometimes go a little overboard. “I’ll eat three huge bowls of blueberries a day, just because I love them and it’s very hard for me to find a quantity of food that I can digest,” she said before adding that she knows she has to tone it down. “It’s going to be a ‘you’re turning violet, Violet!’ situation soon, and I could become allergic,” she added.

The 36-year-old also opened up about her struggles with body image. Starting from a young age, her brothers — who were athletic — would pressure her to exercise. “I think, as a young girl, that can really screw with your head,” she said.

And that struggle hasn’t necessarily gotten easier as an actress.

“I’m in such a high-stress job where women have to wear tight dresses all the time, and if I eat something that messes me up, I’ll be so cripplingly uncomfortable that I can’t go 12 more hours of shooting without freaking out,” she said. “Worrying about it makes it worse, because I am an incredibly anxious person.”

So when she was 23 she “cut all sugar out of my diet, quit drinking, and found yoga and breathing and stretching. That’s the best Ritalin you could give anyone.”

“I’m an actress with food issues and body image issues — that’s real,” she added. “But I’m trying to heal that part of myself and also handle my physical issues naturally by putting the best things into my body.”