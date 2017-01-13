Ed Sheeran Dropped 50 Lbs. Just By Cutting Out Beer

Ed Sheeran had a major Mean Girls moment during his year-long hiatus from performing.

“I doubled in size,” the singer, 25, said during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. “Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I just thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn’t.”

Once Sheeran realized he needed to slim down, he vowed to do it by making one important change: eliminating beer from his diet.

“I’ve lost like 50 lbs.,” he says. “That was it, it was the beer.”

“Now I’m back on beer, because I’m fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising, which was quite weird.”

Plus, by staying at home to write music, Sheeran missed out on the major calorie burn that comes from performing live.

“I didn’t realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly,” he says.

The Breakfast Club hosts didn’t believe that Sheeran’s typically low-key performances could require much exertion, but the singer explained how tough they can be.

“I jump up and down on boxes, when I’m finished I’m drenched in sweat. I do jump around quite a bit,” Sheeran says. “And just under those lights, just sweating, you drop off a bunch.”