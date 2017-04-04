How to Work Out Like Drake (Spoiler: It Involves Burpees)

In addition to being one of the top rappers in the game, Drake is also one of the fittest.

His physique can be credited to trainer Jonny Roxx, a fellow Toronto native who also works with serious athletes like Brandon Jennings of the Washington Wizards, Amir Johnson of the Boston Celtics and British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

“Going onstage is a lot like performing in a sport. He’s up there for two hours running back and forth and jumping up and down in front of such a big crowd,” Roxx told PEOPLE at the launch of GapFit’s “Make Your Move” campaign, which he stars in along with choreographer Tanisha Scott (who wears GapFit’s new GapFit Sculpt collection in the video below), who also works with the rapper, and has choreographed videos for Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Want to get in shape, Drake-style? Read on, and watch the videos below for instruction from the pros themselves.

PEOPLE: What workout does Drake do most often?

Jonny Roxx: We try to hit a compound workout right now. We do benching, we do dead lifts, we do a lot of squats. He’s very results-oriented. Right now we’re putting on size, and I’m gonna cut him down a little bit for the summertime [laughs]. We have some secrets coming up, so I can’t spoil them all, but we’ve got something coming up so he’s getting ready for that.

PEOPLE: What is his absolute least favorite workout to do?

JR: Oh, I think it’d be burpees. But I make him do them, he’s really good at ’em now, And like, I still hate burpees [laughs]. Everything else he’s ready to go on, but burpees, I can see his face and he’s like, I hate you, man.

PEOPLE: How often does he work out?

JR: During tour we have the most consistent schedule, because everything is kind of regimented. 40 minutes to an hour before the show, we’ll get stretching, or some dynamic activation, something where a physiotherapist will do soft tissue on him — just something to get him going before he goes on stage. And it’s pretty much every single show, and we’ll do something like two shows on, one day off.

PEOPLE: How does choreography play a part of this?

Tanisha Scott: For any stage show, choreography is extremely important, not just for artists that do dance, but you want to put on the best show that you possibly can. So having dancers added is like having accessories, like a moving accessory, that helps you accentuate and brighten your show and take it to another level.

PEOPLE: What’s the weirdest place you’ve had to squeeze in a workout?

JR: Back in the day, we’ve done bathrooms at arenas and all kinds of stuff. But now we have got a nice setup that follows us around and we’re able to get in all the workouts. You can get it done anywhere, in a hotel room, you can do it on a tour bus, it doesn’t matter. I’ll make you work.

PEOPLE: What does he like to listen to while he works out?

JR: We listen to all kinds of different music. Where we’re from, Toronto, there’s a very Caribbean influence so you’ll hear a lot of reggae. And you’ll hear unreleased music that he’s listening to and working through as he’s working out, which is a cool thing.

PEOPLE: Has he ever worn a turtleneck while he worked out?

Both: To the gym? [Shake heads no]

