Dr. Travis Stork Explains Why Meal Prep Is So Important for Weight Loss Success

Roberta Tabb was featured in PEOPLE’s 2005 Half Their Size issue after dropping 120 lbs., and she’s been able to maintain her weight loss thanks to her dedication to meal planning and prepping.

“I’ve been half my size for over 10 years,” she tells People Now in an update video. “Through hard work and dedication, I lost over 130 lbs. by cutting out fast foods, sugars, baked goods and soda. These days I meal prep. I create recipes that are usually less than five ingredients, and I infuse water.”

To make meal prep easier, Tabb — who is featured in PEOPLE’s Collector’s Edition Half Their Size: The Ultimate Get-Fit Guide — recommends investing in a few sturdy mason jars.

“They’re good for freezing things, and they’re great for your infused water,” she says.

The Doctors host Dr. Travis Stork agrees that meal prep is an essential part of a successful weight loss plan.

“If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail,” Stork tells People Now. “If you’re busy, plan out the week ahead. You can shop on the weekend, and what’s great is so many healthy foods, you can go ahead and pre-prep them, and either put them in the fridge or freezer. By planning out you’re going to be successful, because when you’re crunched on time and you don’t have a healthy option available because you haven’t planned, you’re going to make the wrong choice.”