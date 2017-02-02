President Trump Takes a Drug to Promote Hair Growth, Says His Longtime Doctor

President Donald Trump regularly takes three different prescription medications, including a prostate-related drug intended to stimulate hair growth, his longtime doctor tells The New York Times.

The other two drugs are an antibiotic to control rosacea, a common skin condition that leads to redness, and a statin to bring down blood cholesterol and lipid levels. He also takes baby aspirin to ward off heart attacks.

In a series of interviews with the Times, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein said that Trump — who at 70, is the oldest president to take office — is in good health and that his medical care is “exactly up to date.”

The prostate-related drug Trump takes, called finasteride, is marketed as a solution for balding. Bornstein, who has shoulder-length hair, says he takes it as well.

“He has all his hair,” Bornstein said. “I have all my hair.”

Trump has visited Bornstein’s office in New York City since 1980 for yearly checkups, colonoscopies and other medical needs; before that, he saw Bornstein’s father.

The White House declined to comment on the interview.

The doctor says he has not spoken with Trump since the inauguration, and that the White House medical staff has not called to request Trump’s medical files.

While he would like to be considered as the White House physician, he says, he has not been asked. But if he were to attain the position, he says he likely would not run regular tests to check for dementia, even though Trump’s father, Fred, developed Alzheimer’s disease in his 80s.

Bornstein previously wrote a letter on Trump’s health — which he later revealed was written in just five minutes while Trump’s limo was waiting — in Dec. 2015, in which he said the then-GOP hopeful had “astonishingly excellent” test results, and that his “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.”

“If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Bornstein said.

Trump himself has said that he wants to lose “15 to 20 lbs.” after lab results, revealed on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show, showed that he is overweight.