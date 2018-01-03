DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers' Newest Social Media Ambassador

DJ Khaled is already working on his New Year’s resolutions.

The record producer, 42, has recently been named a Weight Watchers member and social media ambassador, which he announced, appropriately enough, on both Instagram and Snapchat.

“To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life,” he said in a statement.

The program, which launched in December, features an expanded points system to include more than 200 foods.

Khaled, who became a dad in 2016 to son Asahd, isn’t shy about his love for his only child and says he has teamed up with the company to be healthier for his family.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” he says.

Khaled has already begun posting his experience on social media (where Asahd as made an appearance) and he will continue to document his time counting points.

“Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It’s about overall health and wellness—being your best self,” said Mindy Grossman, Weight Watchers president and CEO. “By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life.”

You can follow Khaled’s journey on the Weight Watchers website and also on his personal social media accounts: Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.