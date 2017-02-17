Denise Bidot Poses for Unretouched Ad in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — Stretch Marks and All

In Sports Illustrated‘s most body-diverse Swimsuit issue ever, it only makes sense that an ad for Lane Bryant features an unretouched shot of model Denise Bidot — stretch marks and all.

Bidot posed in a bikini from the brand’s Cacique line for their #ThisBody campaign.

“It’s an honor to be in the @lanebryant ad featured in the pages of the 2017 @si_swimsuit, completely unretouched,” Bidot wrote on Instagram.

“It’s amazing to be a part of the change that’s helping women see once and for all that nobody is perfect. We can still be beautiful in spite of our imperfections. It’s time we celebrate each other and learn to love the skin we are in.”

SI‘s Swimsuit issue featured models of all sizes, including curvy models Hunter McGrady, Ashley Graham and more.

“It’s about time that we are seeing this in the media, like come on now, it’s been long enough,” McGrady, 23, said to PEOPLE about the magazine. “I feel so proud to be a part of it.”