Demi Lovato on Her Gym Regimen and New Activewear Collection with Kate Hudson: ‘It’s All About Finding Your Strength’

This week’s #WCW? Demi Lovato, whose latest project is all about inspiring healthy living and body positivity!

After a chance run-in with Fabletics founder Kate Hudson, Lovato and the actress linked up to launch a new capsule collection.

“I met Kate while actually in the gym one time,” the Grammy nominee, 24, says of how her Demi Lovato for Fabletics line came came to be. “We connected, and I loved what she’s done with Fabletics — and here we are now!”

From a young age, Lovato struggled with body image issues. After battling bulimia, cutting, addiction and bipolar disorder, the former child star sought treatment in 2011. Today, she’s five years sober. And while she tells PEOPLE “I never thought I’d be in such a great place,” Lovato admits she still has bad days. Her answer to those? Positive self-affirmations — and gym time.

“Getting in the gym makes me feel the best I possibly can, so I make sure to get that in,” says the “No Promises” singer.

When it’s time to work out, she focuses on mixed martial arts — from kickboxing and Muay Thai boxing to jujitsu — as well as cardio and lifting weights. So when Lovato hits the gym, comfort is key. And that sentiment informs her new Fabletics collection, which includes bras, tanks, leggings, knit tops and more, many of which nod to lyrics from her albums Confident and Unbroken.

“It’s important to feel comfortable in what you’re wearing,” Lovato says of the line. (A portion of the proceeds go to the U.N.’s female-empowerment group Girl Up.) “It’s all about finding your strength, feeling comfortable in your own skin and having fun. It’s a reflection of me, and I’m in a really good place right now.”

Indeed, Lovato — who a source says recently amicably split from MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos — has enjoyed a particularly triumphant past few years. Her 2015 album Confident garnered the singer her first Grammy nomination in February; last month she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017; her Fabletics collection drops in Mid-may; her YouTube documentary, I Am: Demi Lovato, is due this fall; and she’s working on “more mature and soulful” new music.

Says Lovato: “I hope to stay as true to myself as true to myself as I possibly can.”

