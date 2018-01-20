Demi Lovato has declared she will no longer be “food shaming” herself – and wants her fans to do the same.

The singer, 25, took to Twitter Friday to reveal she has given up dieting, explained to her Lovatics how it is improving her self-esteem in the hopes it will inspire them.

“Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this if you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!” Lovato tweeted in one of two tweets about her dieting.

In a follow-up message, the Simply Complicated star vowed to continue enjoying her food regimen.

“No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation) and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!” Lovato said.

Earlier this month, Lovato opened up about the ongoing challenges of recovering from an eating disorder and her determination to break free from the need to be perfect.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she captioned a swimsuit photo of herself on Instagram.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF,” the former Disney Channel star concluded.

Though Lovato has abstained from drugs and alcohol for nearly six years, she admitted in her YouTube documentary that she has yet to effectively treat her eating disorder.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life,” she said, explaining she had relapsed and purged as recent as early 2017.

“I don’t want to give it the power that it controls my every thought but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about,” Lovato shared. “Body image, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I could be eating next, what I wish I didn’t eat, you know it’s just constant. I get envious towards people who don’t struggle with an eating disorder because I think my life would be so much easier.”