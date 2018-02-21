Demi Lovato Shows Off Her 'No More Dieting Thighs' in Body Confident Photo: 'I'm Proud of Them'

Just like the lyrics of her hit 2015 single, “What’s wrong with being confident?”, this star is proud of the skin she is in and is not shy about celebrating it.

Demi Lovato sounded the alarm about being confident on Tuesday with a photo all about body positivity – specifically showing off her legs, a part of her physique that she continues to be outspoken about.

“These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them #thickthighssavelives,” the singer, 25, captioned the picture of herself wearing an oversized black jacket and white booties.

In January, Lovato shared her ongoing challenges of recovering from an eating disorder as well as her determination to break free from the need to be perfect with an emotional Instagram caption.

“I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she said.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes,” the Grammy nominee stated.

After privately battling body image issues when she first stepped into the spotlight, now Lovato is open about her struggles and is working to embrace her curves.

“It’s a daily battle. Some days I feel great and some days I don’t feel great. And sometimes it’s periods of times,” she recently told PEOPLE.

“I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself,” she proudly said.

Adding, “As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy. I don’t think I’ve heard that message out there in the public and of course, it’s important to be healthy and everything in moderation is fine.”