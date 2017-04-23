Demi Lovato Shows off Her Toned Frame in Orange One-Piece After Preaching Body Positivity

What’s wrong with being confident?

Keeping with her anthem’s lyrics, Demi Lovato modeled an orange suit — and her seriously fit frame — on Snapchat on Saturday, opting for a full-body shot as well as a close-up.

She also shared a photo of the citrus suit to Instagram, captioning, “Don’t know if it’s physically possible for me to get any more tan….”

On Friday, the singer shared a photo in a black and white bikini, captioning, “No filter no edit, love your body the way it is.”

Lovato has long been outspoken about embracing her natural curves, recently saying in another Instagram post that she is fine with not having a thigh gap in a photo showcasing her legs.

And on Wednesday, the Smurfs star had rocked yet another sexy suit — that time a plunging one-piece in navy — captioning, “Why not? 😏.” She also wore a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses with reflective yellow lenses.

With body positivity to boot, Lovato has been working out religiously at L.A.’s Unbreakable Performance Center (where Nick and Joe Jonas also work out) for the past nine months, and she has called the gym her “oasis” on Instagram.

“This is her safe haven,” Unbreakable’s founder Jay Glazer told PEOPLE. “Demi will be here for four hours a day. It’s her one place where she doesn’t have to be a pop star. She’s talked a lot about her addictions, and this has become her healthy addiction. She lights up when she comes in here.”