Demi Lovato Is Fine with Not Having a Thigh Gap: ‘I’m Still Beautiful the Way I Am’

No thigh gap? No problem.

Demi Lovato is just fine with not having a thigh gap. The singer, 24, shared a beach-side photo of her legs, along with a body-positive statement.

“I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am,” Lovato writes on Instagram, along with the hashtags, “#recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.”

Lovato shared a similar message in 2015.

“Regardless of what society tells you these days You don t have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove,” she wrote on Instagram.

After dealing with an eating disorder for much of her life, followed by addictions to alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin, Lovato said on Monday that she’s “feeling better than ever.”

“Feeling better than I’ve ever felt,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “It’s all about self love. Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!”

Her intense boxing workouts are certainly helping, along with her new boyfriend, MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

“I’m very happy… Life is really good,” Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres.