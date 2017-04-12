Demi Lovato Reveals the Key to Surviving ‘Bad Body Image Issue Days’

Demi Lovato has been an outspoken advocate for body confidence after her years of battling an eating disorder. And though the 24-year-old star recently said she’s “feeling better than I’ve ever felt,” even she has her down days.

So what does the “Cool for the Summer” singer do to stay “Confident“?

Lovato revealed her no. 1 tip on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body,” she wrote.

“I am more than a number and a jean size,” Lovato continued. “F— yeah!”

The inspiring words came as Lovato spent the day on set of the music video for her new song with Cheat Codes, “No Promises.”

She showed off her looks for the video on Snapchat.

FROM COINAGE: 5 Financial Mistakes to Avoid in Your 20s

On Monday, Lovato — who is happily dating MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and hitting the boxing ring for her own workouts — shared a few words of advice on Instagram.

“Feeling better than I’ve ever felt. It’s all about self love,” she wrote. “Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!”

The star has been vocal about her mental health and her struggles with addiction, cutting and eating disorders since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder while receiving inpatient treatment in 2011.

She celebrated five years of sobriety in March, and talked to Ellen about how much she’s loving her life these days.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Feels ‘Confident’ Without Makeup

“It means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old,” Lovato explained. “I’ve decided to be open about my story and share everything that I’ve been through because it helps others.”

The former Disney channel star grew up with body image struggles after watching her mother and grandmother deal with bulimia — which Lovato developed at age 12, along with addictions to alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin. Now, after five years of clean living, she prioritizes living healthfully (with plenty of guilt-free carbs) and working out regularly at L.A.’s Unbreakable Performance Center.

“This is her safe haven,” the gym’s founder, Jay Glazer, told PEOPLE. “Demi will be here for four hours a day. It’s her one place where she doesn’t have to be a pop star. She’s talked a lot about her addictions, and this has become her healthy addiction. She lights up when she comes in here.”