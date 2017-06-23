Demi Lovato Jokes About Her Breasts in Body Confident Instagram Post

If you’ve got it, flaunt it.

At least, that’s what Demi Lovato is doing while in Cannes, France. Lovato, 24, couldn’t help but post a picture of herself on a yacht on Friday, enjoying some sun and relaxation in a cream jumpsuit that complemented her curves.

“Objects in this picture may seem bigger than they actually appear…..,” the popstar captioned in the photo, joking about her breasts.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer is showing fans how comfortable she is in her own skin, coming a long way from the days she struggled with body image issues, such as bulimia.

In a second photograph, the singer can be seen reposing nonchalantly in a bed, wearing the same jumpsuit and covered in part by white bedsheets.

Lovato has been open about her past struggles with body image and has become an outspoken advocate for body confidence after years of battling bulimia.

Despite coming so far, the singer revealed in April that she still has down days.

“Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body,” she revealed on Twitter.

“I am more than a number and a jean size,” she continued. “F— yeah!”