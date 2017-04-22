Demi Lovato Flaunts Beach Ready Body in Tiny Black and White Two Piece

Demi Lovato is rocking her beach body!

The 24-year-old took to Instagram Friday to share the fruits of her hard work at the gym in a black and white bikini. “No filter no edit, love your body the way it is,” she captioned the photo.

The “Confident” singer has long been outspoken about embracing her natural curves, recently saying in another Instagram post that she is fine with not having a thigh gap in a photo showcasing her legs.

“I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am,” she wrote. “#recover #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful.”

So ready for summer ☀️🌊🌴 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Lovato also posted a few shots wearing a very low-cut turquoise one-piece with a crochet halter top and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Why not? 😏 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

She then went on to share another snap of herself later that day, wearing the same cleavage-baring suit, this time posting a full body mirror selfie of the suit with her sunglasses flipped up on her head, captioning the picture simply, “Why not? 😏”

Her intense boxing workouts are certainly helping, along with her new boyfriend, MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

“I’m very happy… Life is really good,” Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres.