Demi Lovato on Having Confidence Around Guys at the Gym: ‘They’ll Like Me If I’m Sweaty or Not’

A little sweat won’t stop Demi Lovato from feeling her best.

The singer and devoted MMA fighter says she has plenty of confidence in the gym, even when she’s soaked in sweat.

“I’m pretty confident in my own skin, I’ve run into guys I liked at the gym and they’ll like me if I’m sweaty or not. And if not, they can suck it,” Lovato tells SELF.

The experienced fighter regularly heads to her favorite boxing gym, L.A.’s Unbreakable Performance Center, to work out.

“I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” Lovato says. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense.”

Just kicking Jason’s ass in my new @fabletics gear 😂 You can get my whole outfit at the link in my bio A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Lovato adds that MMA is a meditative experience for her because she’s constantly looking for ways to attack and defend. She says that the fighting style never gets dull.

“Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom,” she explains. “But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting.”

Lovato — who overcame past issues with bulimia and body image — says exercise is vital to feeling good.

“I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well,” she says.

And if anyone is dealing with similar issues, Lovato suggests getting to the gym.

“I would say that if you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness.”